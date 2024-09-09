ICC delegation to make 'final' Pakistan visit for inspection ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

ICC to review the preparations for the final time ahead of Champions Trophy 2025. -AFP

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaches, a high-level delegation will be visiting Pakistan to review the preparations for the mega event, Geo News reported.

As per sources, the inspection team is expected to consist of six members, including heads and representatives from various departments. This visit is likely to be the final visit before the Champions Trophy.

It is worth noting that previously, ICC officials, including pitch consultants, security heads, and event personnel, have conducted three separate visits to review the arrangements.

During their five-day visit, this final team will start inspection from Rawalpindi focussing Lahore and Karachi.

Additionally, the team will be meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) officials to discuss the schedule, practice matches, practice venues, and ticketing.

In response, the PCB officials will be giving a detailed briefing on the upgrades being made to the venues ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — will host the matches of eight teams and according to PCB's proposed schedule to ICC, all of India's matches will take place in Lahore.

The PCB also allocated Rs12.80 billion for upgradation of three stadiums. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium will be elevated ahead of the marquee event.

Except India, all seven teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy have already played in Pakistan and the PCB believes that India has no strong reason not to come here.

The proposed dates for the Champions Trophy are from 19th February to 9th March.

This event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.