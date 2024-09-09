'It was a pleasure working with him': Saqlain pens heartfelt note for Moeen

Saqlain Mushtaq (L) training England's former cricketer. -Instagram/saqlain_mushtaq_

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq highlighted his experience working with England's Moeen Ali on his social media handle after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket.

"Moeen Ali has been a stalwart player for a number of years, a fully committed and hard working individual. It was a pleasure working with him. Wish Moeen a happy and prosperous future. Have a wonderful retirement. Stay blessed," the 47-year-old said expressing his journey with the veteran player and wishing him bright future ahead.









Moeen, 37, announced his retirement on Sunday after he was not been selected for the forthcoming series against Australia.

The all-rounder said: "I've played a lot of cricket for England. It's time for the next generation, which was also explained to me. It felt the time was right. I've done my part."

Earlier in 2022, England's renowned cricketer heaped praise on Pakistan's former interim head coach Mushtaq, calling him the "best coach".

Meanwhile, Saqlain has served as Pakistan cricket team's interim head coach during the T20 World Cup 2021.

The former right-arm off-break bowler appreciated the left-handed batter by posting photos captured while he was training the former vice-captain of England in limited overs cricket.

Moeen played 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is as an allrounder. He finishes with 6678 runs, eight centuries, 28 fifties and 366 wickets for England across all formats. His last international outing was England's semi-final loss to India at the T20 World Cup in Guyana.

In this regard, he said: "I'm very proud. When you first play for England, you don't know how many games you're going to play. So to play nearly 300…My first few years were all about Test cricket. Once Morgs [Eoin Morgan] took over the one-day stuff, that was more fun. But Test cricket was the proper cricket."

Currently, Moeen is set to play his maiden CPL season in the Caribbean, having signed up as a replacement player for defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors.