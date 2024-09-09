PCB denies NOCs to national cricketers picked in Zim Afro T10 League

Asif Ali was a direct signing by NYS Lagos. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to national cricketers selected to participate in the Zim Afro T10 League, Geo News reported on Monday.

The PCB's decision is reportedly based on the fact that the Zim Afro T10 League has not yet been officially approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As per sources, PCB have clarified that no national cricketer will receive an NOC for participation in the league until ICC approval is granted. This affects several prominent players, including Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Sharjeel Khan, and Salman Arshad, all selected for the tournament.

Additionally, Shahnawaz, Asif, and Haider are already part of the teams participating in the Champions Cup, further complicating their involvement in the Zim Afro T10 League.

However, a spokesperson for the T10 League has stated that ICC approval is not required for the Zim Afro T10.

"The Zimbabwe Cricket Board is a full member of the ICC," the spokesperson added. "The league's licence has been granted by the Zimbabwe Cricket Board," he added.

Remember, the franchises selected their icon and global superstars as direct signings ahead of the draft, which is scheduled for 8th September.

The 15-member squads will each have an additional 16th player as their global icon. Each squad will include up to six local Zimbabwean players; the icon and global star can also be from Zimbabwe. The tournament will run from 21st to 29th September in Harare.

The Zim Afro T10 will be followed by the second season of the US Masters League, the Abu Dhabi T10, and the inaugural Lanka T10, which will conclude the season in December.