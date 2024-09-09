Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi among stars to feature in USA's National Cricket League

Shahid Afridi (L) and Wasim Akram (L) during an interview. - ICC

DALLAS: In an exciting announcement to the media, Az Qasmi, CEO of the National Cricket League (NCL), revealed that the league is set to bring non-stop cricket action to Dallas.

From October 4 to 14, cricket enthusiasts will witness legendary international players like Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Viv Richards, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Angelo Mathews, Venkatesh Prasad, Danny Morrison, Micky Arthur, Sanath Jayasuriya, Imran Tahir, and many more competing at the UTD Dallas Cricket Ground.

Poster of the upcoming NCL competition. - Author

Qasmi emphasised that the NCL is not just about cricket—it will be a grand fusion of sports and entertainment. Alongside the matches, attendees will enjoy Daily live performances by popular artists such as Mika Singh, Jawed Ali, Raga Boyz, Saud & Javeria, Shibani Kashyap, Tanmay Chaturvedi, and many more

“This is a unique opportunity for the South Asian community in the U.S. and cricket fans everywhere to witness a spectacular event featuring their favourite cricket legends and entertainers,” Az Qasmi said.