Pakistan shooters win 11 medals at Long-Range Shooting Championship

Pakistani shooters put on an impressive display at the Long-Range Shooting Championship held at the prestigious Bisley Ranges in the UK, clinching 11 medals, including three golds.

The team also secured three positions in the overall top 10, with standout performances among the top individual shooters.

Junaid Khattak and Ahmad Javed were among the gold medallists, while the team won a total of three gold, four silver, and four bronze medals.

Competing in the FTR category, the Pakistani team collected multiple individual awards, further enhancing their presence at the event.

The championship, which attracted around 160 elite shooters from 18 countries, saw Pakistan field a squad of 18 marksmen.

Their exceptional skills and determination in the face of tough competition ensured a strong showing, elevating Pakistan's standing in the sport and making the nation proud.