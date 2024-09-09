Another draw for Pakistan in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

The national team will play their third match on Wednesday against Japan. - Asian Hockey Federation

KARACHI: Pakistan registered another draw in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

The Green Shirts' clash against South Korea ended in 2-2 draw after they failed to defend their two goal lead.

South Korea took the lead by scoring a goal in the second quarter, which remained intact until the third quarter. Pakistan’s team could not score any goals up to the third quarter and was losing by one goal.

However, in the fourth quarter, the Pakistan team made an impressive comeback, with Hanan Shahid scoring two quick goals.

But before the match could end, Korea scored another goal to level the game.

So far, Pakistan have not been able to secure any victories in the Champions Trophy. Yesterday's match against Malaysia also ended in a 2-2 draw.

The national team will play their third match on Wednesday against Japan.

Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy Schedule

vs Malaysia (2-2) -September 8

vs South Korea (2-2) - September 9

vs Japan - September 11

vs China - September 12

vs India - September 14

The eighth edition of Asian Champions Trophy started on Sunday at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

India are the defending champion after they won the title for a record fourth time in Chennai in 2023. India are also coming into the tournament on the back of winning bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics last month.

The tournament started on September 8 during which the six teams involved will play each other in a round robin format before the top four teams qualify to the semifinals.

The semifinals are scheduled for September 16, while the third place playoff match and the final will take place on September 17.