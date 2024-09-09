Surrey sign Shakib Al Hasan for single County Championship match

Shakib Al Hasan was recently involved in Pakistan's Test series. - AFP

Division One leaders Surrey have secured the services of legendary Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for a single County Championship match, their top-of-the-table clash against Somerset, which begins tomorrow (September 9) in Taunton.

Alec Stewart, Surrey’s Director of Cricket, described the decision to sign Shakib on a one-match deal as “an easy one.”

Surrey are pursuing a third consecutive Championship title in Stewart’s final season as Director of Cricket and hold a 24-point lead over second-placed Somerset, with three matches left this season. The team is missing eight players this week due to England commitments, with the Sri Lanka Test series ending and the Australia T20Is beginning.

These absences include Will Jacks and Dan Lawrence, who have both been deployed as spin-bowling all-rounders this season.

"We've been aware for a period of time that this fixture was likely to be one where we would have a significant number of players away on England duty and, in particular, missing two of our spinning allrounders," Stewart said. "When the opportunity to bring a player of the quality of Shakib to the club came along, it was an easy decision to make.

"Shakib brings a wealth of experience and outstanding skill with bat and ball and we look forward to seeing what he can do for Surrey."

Shakib effectively replaces Sai Sudharsan, who has returned to India for the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. For Shakib, the fixture also represents the chance to play competitive cricket before Bangladesh's upcoming Test series in India.

"Surrey are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and I am pleased to get the chance to represent the club," he said. "I'm coming here to have an impact and help the team achieve their goals for the season."

With so many players unavailable, Surrey have also persuaded Tom Curran to play first-class cricket for the first time in two years. Curran announced in February 2023 that he was stepping away from red-ball cricket "for my body and for my mental health", but he has been named in a 15-man squad to travel to Taunton this week.

In addition to Jacks and Lawrence, Surrey are also missing Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, and Jamie Overton – although they have still included seven international players in their squad. Somerset's squad features Brett Randell, a seamer from New Zealand who has signed on a short-term contract.

On the other hand, Lancashire have signed Anderson Phillip, the Trinidadian seamer, for their final three Championship matches as they attempt to avoid relegation. They had been working on a deal to sign Pakistani seamer Mohammad Ali, but the move has fallen through.