Rishabh Pant returns to India squad for first Bangladesh Test

Rishabh Pant has been named in India's squad for the upcoming first Test against Bangladesh, marking his return to the five-day international format after a dreadful car crash in December 2022.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has impressed since his comeback to top-level cricket last year and has maintained his form across formats, including during the team's T20 World Cup triumph in June.

He will be part of a 16-member squad, led by Rohit Sharma, for a two-Test series against the visiting Bangladesh team, which begins on 19 September in Chennai.

Virat Kohli also returns to the Test team after missing the five matches against England at home due to the birth of his second child.

Pant described his return to the game as "nothing short of a miracle" following the crash, in which his Mercedes collided with a barrier, overturned, and caught fire near New Delhi.

With a damaged ligament in his right knee, along with injuries to his wrist, ankle, and back, Pant made a strong comeback after an intensive rehabilitation programme, leading Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League this year.

Dhruv Jurel remains the second wicketkeeper in the team, while senior batsman KL Rahul returns after being injured during the first England Test at home earlier this year.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is still recovering from injury, with the pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Left-arm seamer Yash Dayal has earned his maiden Test call-up, while the promising Akash Deep retains his spot.

The spin department comprises Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

The second Test will take place in Kanpur, starting on 27 September. The Tests will be followed by three T20 internationals.

India's squad for the 1st Test of the Bangladesh Test series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.