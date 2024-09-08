Declan Rice explains reason behind declining captain's armband during England's win over Ireland

Rice, previously capped by the Republic of Ireland before his switch to England, faced hostility from the local supporters. - AFP

Declan Rice has disclosed his reluctance to assume the captain's armband during England's solid 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland, suggesting that it rightly belonged to John Stones instead.

The Arsenal midfielder had an impressive evening at the Aviva Stadium, not only breaking the deadlock for Lee Carsley's side but also providing the assist for Jack Grealish's second goal just minutes later.

Supporters with keen eyes observed Rice seemingly refusing the captain's armband from Harry Kane when the Tottenham Hotspur striker was substituted late in the match. The armband was eventually given to Stones, whom Rice considered the appropriate choice for the captaincy.

Speaking after the match, Rice explained: "Kane tried to give me the armband but Stonesy is more senior and experienced than me. I just said to Harry, 'Probably John deserves it more than me. I said to give it to John'."

Rice added: "That was it. It doesn't need to be made into a bigger thing. John is one of the more senior ones. Usually he is captain when Harry doesn't play so it was the right decision."

Carsley, who was basking in the glory of a successful debut as interim manager post-Southgate's exit after the Euro 2024 final loss, also addressed Rice's deference over the captaincy by saying: "I think John [Stones] was vice-captain so just out of respect with John coming on, he gave him the armband. I don't think he refused it."

During the intense match at The Aviva Stadium, Rice, previously capped by the Republic of Ireland before his switch to England, as well as Grealish, faced hostility from the local supporters. While Grealish exulted over his goal, Rice responded quite differently upon scoring, offering an apologetic gesture and maintaining a reserved demeanour.

Rice shared his sentiment post-match: "Obviously my grandparents are Irish and they've all passed away now. So I did not want to be disrespectful to them. I really enjoyed myself playing for Ireland and did not think it was appropriate."