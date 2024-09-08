Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan's opening match against Malaysia ends in 2-2 draw

Pakistan’s goals were scored by Sufyan Khan and Nadeem Ahmed. - Asian Hockey Federation

The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match between Pakistan and Malaysia ended in a draw, with both teams scoring two goals each at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

This was Pakistan's opening match of the tournament and they failed to win after leading the game 2-0. Pakistan’s goals were scored by Sufyan Khan and Nadeem Ahmed.

At the end of the first quarter, neither team scored any goals. Pakistan took the lead courtesy of Sufyan. In the third quarter, Nadeem put Pakistan ahead but Malaysia scored from the penalty corner to register first goal.

Aiman Rozemi helped Malaysia to level five minutes before the conclusion of the game.

Pakistan will be disappointed with the result, especially after the 2-0 lead. The Player of the Match was awarded to Pakistan's Ammad Shakeel Butt . He received a memento and a $200 cheque.

Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy Schedule

vs Malaysia (2-2) -September

vs South Korea - September 9

vs Japan - September 11

vs China - September 12

vs India - September 14

The eighth edition of hockey Asian Champions Trophy started on Sunday at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

India is the defending champion after it won the title for a record fourth time in Chennai in 2023. India is also coming into the tournament on the back of winning bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics last month.

The tournament started today (September 8) where the six teams involved will play each other in a round robin format before the top four teams qualify to the semifinals.

The semifinals are scheduled for September 16, while the third place playoff match and the final will take place on September 17.