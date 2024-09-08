Usman Nurmagomedov beats Alexander Shabliy to retain Bellator lightweight title

Nurmagomedov is the younger brother of UFC bantamweight Umar, cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib. - Bellator MMA

Usman Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Shabliy in the main event of Bellator Championship Series 4 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

The bout offered little in terms of action or excitement as Nurmagomedov (18-0, 1 NC) secured a strategic win, chipping away with punches and kicks to edge out the victory with scores of 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46.

"He was such a tough guy," Nurmagomedov, 26, said of his Russian opponent. "I am happy with my victory and want to defend my title next in Dubai."

Former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee sat cage-side and may be next in line for the title if he manages to overcome Paul Hughes in their October bout.

Nurmagomedov is the younger brother of UFC bantamweight Umar, cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib, and a teammate of current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. His victory on Saturday marked his second successful defence of the lightweight title, which he claimed in November 2022. His unanimous decision win over Brent Primus in October 2023 was later overturned to a no contest after Nurmagomedov tested positive for a banned substance contained in a prescription drug.

Fighting out of Russia, Shabliy (24-4) entered the contest on a nine-fight winning streak in professional bouts, including a unanimous decision over former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull last November. Shabliy proved to be a tough opponent for Nurmagomedov, though his hesitance to take the initiative cost him his first shot at a world title.

Nurmagomedov, arguably the most dynamic striker at Eagle MMA, frequently switched stances and offered varied offensive approaches to create openings. However, Shabliy was defensively sound, effectively countering with his right hand whenever Nurmagomedov closed the distance. Nonetheless, those punches were too few and far between to sway the judges.

In the second round, Nurmagomedov kept the pressure on, but Shabliy successfully fended off his takedown attempts and stayed out of danger. By the third round, Nurmagomedov found success with leg kicks and landed a solid uppercut during another tense exchange, though the crowd grew restless due to the lack of drama.

The most significant moment of the fight came late in the fourth round when Nurmagomedov landed a left head kick on Shabliy and secured a takedown, maintaining top control for the final 75 seconds of the round.

The final round followed a similar pattern, with Shabliy waiting for the perfect opportunity and Nurmagomedov refusing to give him one. A scattering of boos echoed through the arena as both fighters struggled to mount substantial offence as the fight drew to a close.