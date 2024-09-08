French tennis player Alice Tubello files legal complaint after facing online harassment

Alice Tubello faces online harassment following her recent defeat. -AFP

PARIS: French tennis player Alice Tubello has filed a complaint over online abuse from sports bettors following 300 hateful messages she received after a recent defeat.

This was reported to the AFP by a source close to the case on Saturday.

The 23-year-old´s complaint to Paris prosecutors also denounced identity theft after a false Facebook page, now closed, was created in her name and posted slurs targeting her family.

The 219-ranked player said she received a torrent of abuse following her defeat in the quarter-finals in Arequipa, Peru, last month to local player Dana Guzman.

Tubello claimed the setback triggered a wave of hatred from sports bettors through her social media accounts.

Tubello slammed "recurring abuses with sports betting, sponsors of the world tennis organisation".

"Whether it´s a victory or a defeat, every time after a match, I receive hate messages," she said.

"I´ve even had punters come behind the fence on my property.

"Security has increased at tournaments, but there is still this phenomenon of online abuse under the cover of anonymity."

The content of the fake Facebook page, presenting her father as "a paedophile" or publishing racist messages, were particularly distressing.

"They touched my family, I will not give up," she insisted, hopeful that investigators can identify and arrest those involved.

Fellow French tennis player Caroline Garcia, on the other hand, also recently shared some of the disparaging messages she has received in the wake of defeats, citing "unhealthy betting" as a driver of social media abuse of players.

After her US Open first round defeat, Garcia shared "just a few" of the messages, including one telling her to shoot herself and another saying "I hope your mom dies soon".

"Tournaments and the sport keeps partnering with betting companies, which keep attracting new people to unhealthy betting," former world number four Garcia said.

"The days of cigarette brands sponsoring sports are long gone. Yet, here we are promoting betting companies, which actively destroy the life of some people."