PAK vs ENG: Khurram Shahzad's availibilty confirmed for England Tests

Pakistan have received a much-needed fitness boost, as Khurram Shahzad appears to have avoided another serious injury, ESPNCricinfo reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan fast bowler was off the field for most of the final day of the recent Test series, when Bangladesh cruised to a six-wicket victory, securing a 2-0 series win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Shahzad, 24, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in the series, had earlier played a key role in sparking a first-innings collapse, reducing Bangladesh to 26 for 6.

He achieved career-best figures of 6 for 90 in the innings but was notably less effective in the second innings, claiming 1 for 40 in the seven overs he bowled.

He was sent for scans following the match due to pain and stiffness on the left side of his body. As per the publication, the results have ruled out a fracture, and doctors have recommended a short period of rest. This suggests that, based on his current diagnosis, Shahzad will be fit for the Test series against England next month.

The minor injury was a significant concern for Shahzad, given his recent history with injuries. On his debut in Perth last December, he sustained an injury that was later confirmed as a stress fracture of the rib, sidelining him for several months.

He only returned to action for the two Tests against Bangladesh last month, having not bowled a single ball in first-class cricket since the injury in Perth.

He will not participate in the Champions One-Day Cup, which is set to begin next week, as Pakistan aim to ensure his full recovery before the first Test against England, scheduled for October 7 in Multan. Another MRI scan will be conducted next week to monitor his progress.