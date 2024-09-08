Sabalenka clinches US Open title after defeating Pegula in thrilling two-set battle

Sabalenka wins US Open title. -AFP

Aryna Sabalenka bagged yet another major title of her career after defeating American Jessica Pegula with a gripping two-set (7-5, 7-5) victory in the final showdown of US Open on Sunday.

Sabalenka lost the 2023 US Open final to Pegula's compatriot Coco Gauff and she struggled to settle in during the early stages on Saturday.

World’s number two had a great start, with a 5-3 lead in the first set, however, Pegula made a comeback, leveling the score and resulting in a tense end to the set.

Despite the 30-year-old’s efforts, Sabalenka conquered the first set 7-5 which avoided a tie-breaker.

Pegula after facing a setback in the first, and managed to edge ahead 5-4 in the second set.

This move put the no.3 in prime position as the game seemed to be shifting in Pegula’s favour.

The American professional player was in limelight until the 26-year-old stormed back leading her to win the second set 7-5 and clinched the victory.

Sabalenka celebrating her victory. -Author

Getting her hands on this victory brought her within close range of Naomi Osaka’s four hard-court major titles.

Sabalenka, 26, is the first women to reach consecutive US Open finals after Serena Williams in 2018 and 2019.

"I'm speechless. So many times I was close to the US Open title and finally I got it," said Sabalenka, the runner-up last year and semi-finalist in 2022 and 2023.

"Never give up on your dream. Work hard. I'm super proud of myself."

Additionally, Sabalenka was awarded with the $3.6 million champion’s prize, marking a 20% increase over the previous year’s reward.

"I wish she would have at least let me get one set. We had a tough match in Cincinnati a few weeks ago and she's one of the best in the world," said the American.

"She's super powerful and isn't going to give you anything. She can take the racquet out of your hand.

"I'm just glad I was able to stay in there and keep taking opportunities."

Four NBA Champion Stephen Curry, Gold Medalist Noah Lyles, 2003 U.S. Open Champion Andy Roddick, and the legendary Billie Jean King were spotted watching the historic win of Sabalenka at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.



