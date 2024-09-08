England's Moeen Ali confirms international retirement

Moeen Ali announces retirement from international cricket. -AFP

England's Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The veteran player, who played the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, made this decision after he was not considered for the series against Australia.

"I'm 37 years old and didn't get picked for this month's Australia series," Moeen Ali said in an interview with former England captain Nasser Hussain in the Daily Mail.

"I've played a lot of cricket for England. It's time for the next generation, which was also explained to me. It felt the time was right. I've done my part."

He further stated that I realised that his national team is looking forward to rebuild ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy and the Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

"I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't," Moeen said. "Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough — I still feel I can play. But I get how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It's about being real to myself."

The 37-year-old made his international debut back in 2014 against West Indies.

The all-rounder scored 6678 runs on the international stage and bagged 366 wickets.

Moeen won the 2019 Cricket World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup with the senior's men side.

Additionally, the left-handed batter tended towards batting.

However, he practiced a lot and turned out to be the leading bowler in the Tests.

He finished with 204 Test scalps, ending up being placed as the third spinner after England's spinner Derek Underwood (297) and Graeme Swann (255)

Moeen played 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is as an allrounder. He finishes with 6678 runs, eight centuries, 28 fifties and 366 wickets for England across all formats. His last international outing was England's semi-final loss to India at the T20 World Cup in Guyana.

In this regard, he said: I'm very proud. When you first play for England, you don't know how many games you're going to play. So to play nearly 300…My first few years were all about Test cricket. Once Morgs [Eoin Morgan] took over the one-day stuff, that was more fun. But Test cricket was the proper cricket.

Currently, Moeen, 37, set to play his maiden CPL season in the Caribbean, having signed up as a replacement player for defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors.