Noor Zaman advances to ACE Challenger Tour squash final

Pakistan's renowned squash player Noor Zaman (right) in action. - Author

Pakistan's Noor Zaman has reached the final of the ACE Challenger Tour Squash Tournament, being played in Malaysia.

Zaman defeated Malaysia's Aidin Idraki 3-1 in the semi-final. The score of Noor Zaman's victory was 11-7, 8-11, 14-12, and 11-7.

The semi-final between Noor Zaman and Aidin Idraki lasted 56 minutes.

In the final, Noor Zaman will face top seed Velavan Senthilkumar from India.

Earlier, Noor secured his place in the semifinals by defeating Malaysia's Darren Pragasam in a thrilling five-game quarterfinal match.

Noor triumphed 3-2 with game scores of 4-11, 14-12, 11-8, 9-11, and 11-4 in a contest that lasted 62 minutes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal faced defeat in his quarterfinal match against India's top seed, Velavan Senthilkumar. The Indian player won the match 3-0 in 29 minutes with scores of 11-5, 11-7, and 11-7.

The total prize money for the ACE Challenger Tour Squash Tournament is $12,000.