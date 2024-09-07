'Decision about captains to be made by coach, selectors': Mohsin Naqvi

Naqvi talked to reporters during an inspection of the Gaddafi Stadium construction project. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has stated that the decisions regarding captains of the Pakistan men's team will be made by coaches and selectors.

"I have left these matters to them," Naqvi said during an inspection of the Gaddafi Stadium construction project.

The reports are making rounds regarding the change in captaincy with Mohammad Rizwan emerging as the frontrunner to lead across formats.

"A workshop is scheduled for September 22, where everyone will be invited to give their suggestions, and decisions will be made afterwards," he added.

"I know that if there is any mistake, it falls on me. If the team does not perform well, if there is a selection mistake, or if the coach loses, it will all reflect on me," he added while revealing that he is meeting the selection committee today as well.

Meanwhile, Naqvi stressed that the Test series against England will be held in the country after reports emerged that one of the three Tests will take place in Abu Dhabi.

"No Tests will be played outside. Multan and Rawalpindi venues are final.

"We are in contact with the England board and there are no issues," he added.

On the other hand, Naqvi revealed the details regarding the construction work at venues scheduled to host Champions Trophy 2025 matches.

"The basement work at Gaddafi Stadium will be completed by September 30. One floor will be completed every three weeks. The pavilion will be made of steel while the main building will be constructed till December 31.

"Any work that can be completed by December 31 will be finished by then. The entire enclosure of Gaddafi Stadium will be newly constructed," he added.

Naqvi revealed no further deterioration will occur at the Rawalpindi stadium.

"The work on the Pindi Stadium has been halted; only the work that has already started will be finished. The stadium is not in a condition for further construction work.

"The work is progressing rapidly in Karachi. A new stadium will be built in Islamabad on the model of the Dubai Stadium," he added.

"The construction of the hotel near Gaddafi Stadium will start after the Champions Trophy. An international hotel chain will be brought in, which will generate revenue for the board," he maintained.

Lastly, Naqvi talked about Jay Shah becoming the ICC Chairman and Asian Cricket Council meeting

"We are in touch with Jay Shah; there are no concerns about his becoming ICC Chairman. The ACC meeting is on September 8 and 9.

"I will not be able to attend the meeting and Salman Nasir will attend. The meeting will finalise matters related to the new president," he added.