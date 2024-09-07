Asif, Haider among direct signings for Zim Afro T10 2025

The tournament will run from 21st to 29th September in Harare. - PCB/AFP

David Warner, James Neesham, Asif Ali, and Haider Ali are among the direct signings for the second season of the six-team Zim Afro T10 league.

The franchises selected their icon and global superstars as direct signings ahead of the draft, which is scheduled for 8th September.

The 15-member squads will each have an additional 16th player as their global icon. Each squad will include up to six local Zimbabwean players; the icon and global star can also be from Zimbabwe. The tournament will run from 21st to 29th September in Harare.

Warner and Carlos Brathwaite were signed by the Bulawayo Braves Jaguars, while the Cape Town Samp Army secured David Willey, Dawid Malan, Gulbadin Naib, and Qais Ahmed.

Colin Munro and Mark Chapman were also among the direct signings, along with Yasir Shah, who all joined the Durban Wolves. Zimbabwe’s tall fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was signed by the New York Strikers Lagos, while Bangladeshi leg-spinner Rishad Hossain will team up with the likes of Neesham and Dasun Shanaka at the Harare Bolts.

Rishad, 22, secured a deal with Hobart Hurricanes, who have Ricky Ponting as part of their strategy team, at the BBL draft earlier this week. Rishad had emerged as Bangladesh's top wicket-taker at this year's T20 World Cup, with 14 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.76.

The Zim Afro T10 will be followed by the second season of the US Masters League, the Abu Dhabi T10, and the inaugural Lanka T10, which will conclude the season in December.

Meanwhile, the coaches for the second season of the Zim Afro T10 have also been announced.

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan will serve as the head coach of the Durban Wolves.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Chaminda Vaas has been appointed as the head coach of the New York Strikers Lagos.

Former England cricketer Owais Shah will coach the Bulawayo Braves Jaguars while Cape Town Samp Army has appointed James Foster as their team coach.

Julian Wood will be the head coach of the Joburg Bangla Tigers for the second season of the Zim Afro. Harare Bolts have entrusted Pubudu Dassanayake with the responsibilities of the team’s head coach.

Direct signings in Zim Afro T10

Harare Bolts: Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka: Global Superstar), James Neesham (New Zealand: Icon), George Munsey (Scotland), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh), Shehan Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Kennar Lewis (West Indies)

Bulawayo Braves Jaguars: David Warner (Australia: Icon), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Nick Hobson (Australia), Kobe Herft (Australia)

Durban Wolves: Colin Munro (New Zealand: Global Superstar), Mark Chapman (New Zealand: Icon), Will Smeed (England), Sharjeel Khan (Pakistan), Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan), Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

Cape Town Samp Army: Haider Ali (Pakistan: Global Superstar), David Willey (England: Icon), Dawid Malan (England), Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan), Qais Ahmed (Afghanistan), Adam Rossington (England), Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan)

NYS Lagos: Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe: Global Superstar), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka: Icon), Asif Ali (Pakistan), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Binura Fernando (Sri Lanka), Akhilesh Bogudum (USA), Oshane Thomas (West Indies)

Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers: Chris Lynn (Australia: Global Superstar), Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka: Icon), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka), Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Luke Wood (England), Karim Janat (Afghanistan)