CPL 2024: Guyana Amazon Warriors confirm Saim Ayub's replacement

Saim Ayub is not available due to Pakistan duty. -CPL

In the forthcoming matches of the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League, England’s Moeen Ali will be playing in place of Saim Ayub.

Ayub's absence is a significant blow for Amazon Warriors, considering he was the breakout star in their run to their first title in 2023.

Ayub was the second-highest run-getter last season, with 478 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.45 and strike rate of 142.26. Nobody hit more sixes than Ayub's 28 in CPL 2023.

This time, the CPL clashed with Pakistan's two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, where Ayub opened the batting for his team, and will also overlap with the Champions One-Day Cup, a new version of Pakistan's domestic 50-over competition. Ayub is set to play for Panthers in that tournament.

Moeen's availability for Amazon Warriors is subject to Birmingham Bears' progression in the T20 Blast in the UK, which is also clashing with the CPL. If Bears win the quarter-final against Gloucestershire on Friday, they will reach the Finals Day on September 14.



Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Tim Robinson has been selected as a temporary replacement for Moeen.

After playing as a temporary replacement, Robinson will act as an interim replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

He will be continuing after Afghanistan’s Gurbaz will leave for the international duties.

Black Caps’ batter Robinson is chosen as he loves to smash sixes. In the 2023-24 Super Smash, he was regarded as the second-highest run-getter, scoring 298 runs in six innings at an average of 59.60.

Defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors won two games with a comfortable 40-run win against St Kitts & Nevis Partriots in the seven game of the 2024 CPL at Basseterre.

Meanwhile, batting first in rainy conditions could have been seen as a risk but Imran Tahir’s team made a clean sweep victory by scoring 266/7 within 20 overs.

Guyana Warriors are geared up to play the 10th match against Saint Lucia Kings.

Gudakesh Motie, on the other hand, will be filling for Ayub as the opening batter in the inaugural match of the season.