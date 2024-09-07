PCB calls high-level meeting to discuss Pakistan cricket's future

The meeting and workshop have been titled the "Connection Camp," - AFP

LAHORE: A high-level meeting and workshop have been decided upon for planning the future of Pakistan cricket, which has been named the "Connection Camp", Geo News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will preside over and participate in the meeting which is expected to take place on September 22.

Red and white-ball head coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten will also be in attendance, along with the heads of international, domestic, and high-performance departments, senior cricketers, coaches, and senior PCB officials.

Future decisions will be made based on the suggestions that emerge from the connection camp.

Gary Kirsten returned to his home country after submitting his report in July, while Jason Gillespie left for Australia after the series against Bangladesh.

The red and white-ball coaches will hold separate meetings as well. There will also be discussions regarding changes to the white-ball and red-ball captains, and it's possible that Pakistan's white-ball team may have a new captain for the upcoming tour of Australia. Test captain Shan Masood’s leadership is now under scrutiny.

On Friday, Babar Azam's leadership for the white-ball side came into question after the PCB did not opt to appoint him as captain for the forthcoming Champions One Day Cup.

Babar is likely to be removed as Pakistan's white-ball captain ahead of the tour of Australia.

The 29-year-old not leading in the Champions One-Day Cup suggests he may not remain the captain of Pakistan's white-ball team.

PCB is considering appointing a new captain for the tour Down Under where Pakistan will play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

White-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has already discussed this matter with board officials during his visit in July

Discussions will take place regarding Mohammad Rizwan's name for captaincy and if an agreement is reached, Rizwan could potentially become the captain in all three formats in the future.