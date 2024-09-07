Taylor Fritz shatters 15-year wait to set up US Open 2024 final with Jannik Sinner

Taylor Fritz qualifies for US Open final. -AFP

Taylor Fritz advanced to the Grand Slam singles final after defeating Frances Tiafoe in all-American US Open semifinal on Saturday.

Fritz became the first American man in 15 years to reach the final showdown of the US Open.

The Olympic bronze-medallist defeated his friend Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in New York.

Andy Roddick was the last American man to get his hands on the major singles title and winning the US Open 2003.

Additionally, the former Tennis player is also marked as the last from his country to reach a Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon in 2009.

Meanwhile, after conquering the semifinal of the tournament, the 26-year-old will be facing world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday at Flushing Meadows.

Previously, the 12th seed never made it beyond the quarter-final of a Grand Slam in four attempts.

Following her win against Tiafoe on Saturday, Fritz expressed her feeling while playing the game in post-match presentation.

"He overwhelmed me at the start and I was freaking out a little," Fritz, 26, said.

"I did all I could to stay in it. If I hadn't have done that, I'd regret it forever."

Moreover, this marks to be world’s number 10’s second semi-final in the period of two years.

Previously in 2022, he was beaten by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz at the same stage.

Considering the match, Fritz had a positive start on Arthur Ashe stadium, breaking Tiafoe at the first opportunity to race into a 3-0 lead.

However, Tiafoe, 26, won six of the seven games in the first set while Fritz was much more competitive in the second set, dropping only one point on serve.