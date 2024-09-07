Pakistan’s U12 Tennis team departs for Kazakhstan

Pakistan's U12 departs for Kazakhstan. -Author

Pakistan's Under-12 tennis team has departed for Kazakhstan to participate in the Asian U12 Tournament and a training camp. The team will compete in the ATF Under-12 event and will also undergo a three-week training camp.

According to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), the Pakistani team will compete in the ATF U12 Championship, which will be held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. The championship will take place from September 16 to 21, featuring 12 teams from across the region.

The Pakistani team comprises three players: Shayaan Afridi, Muhammad Junaid, and Rashid Ali. Muhammad Abid will join the team as the coach and non-playing captain.

Additionally, during their visit, the Pakistani team will conduct a three-week training camp in Kazakhstan. The camp will include a one-week session before the ATF Tournament and a two-week session after the event. This training program has been organized under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Pakistan and Kazakhstan Tennis Federations.

In regard to this, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of the PTF, expressed his best wishes to the team and encouraged them to play with full force and get their hands on the title.

Participating nations in the competition are:

West Asia: Syria, Saudi Arabia

Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

South Asia: Pakistan, India

Southeast Asia: Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam

East Asia: China, Chinese Taipei, Korea.