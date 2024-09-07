James Anderson to mentor England in Test series against Pakistan

James Anderson included in coaching staff against Pakistan. -AFP

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, James Anderson will be accompanying the England cricket team during their tour of Pakistan as a fast-bowling mentor.

The veteran player announced retirement from the international cricket after the first Test against West Indies in July.

Following his retirement, the 42-year-old joined England’s backroom team.

Speaking to the Sky Sports, Anderson revealed that he aims on joining his national team in their series against New Zealand scheduled in December.

"At the minute, I'm due to go to Pakistan and New Zealand in the winter," he said. "Then nothing concrete after that.

In regard to his new position as a coach, the fast-bowler said: "I'm very new to this, I'm still learning as we go. It's partly me trying to figure out if this is where I want to go with the next stage of my career and also for them to figure out if I'm any good at it."

Earlier in April, the left-handed batter bid farewell to the Test cricket as the captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum wanted to look younger fast bowlers.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming series to be held in Pakistan is under questions.

Previously, the matches were to be held in Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi, but some grounds are undergoing renovation ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy.

It is in talks that the matches are expected to be shifted in Abu Dhabi.

The former player believes that Multan will be finalised for the series.

"My guess is we will end in Multan. None of this is a security issue. They are trying to get grounds ready for the Champions Trophy. My guess is we will be in Pakistan - but that is a guess."

Nevertheless, the clash between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be held from October 7 to 11.