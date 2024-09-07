Mark Wood ruled out of Pakistan Test series

England pacer is suffering from elbow injury. -AFP

Karachi: England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming series against Pakistan due to an elbow injury, which has also ruled him out for the remainder of the year.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Wood's injury will not only keep him out of the Pakistan tour but will also sideline him from the series against New Zealand.

The ECB statement said that Wood sustained the elbow injury during the series against the West Indies, although he continued to play in the subsequent Test match against Sri Lanka.

"He had noticed increasing stiffness and discomfort in his elbow during the Test series against the West Indies earlier in the summer.

He played a full part in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford, managing the discomfort whilst he was bowling; during that Test match, Wood also sustained a right thigh injury, which is being managed and from which he is recovering well."

"Medical scans have confirmed that Wood has a bone stress injury of the right elbow," the ECB said.

According to the ECB, Mark Wood will miss England's upcoming winter Test tours of Pakistan in October and New Zealand in December, and he aims to return to full fitness by early 2025, in time for England’s white-ball tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, scheduled to begin in February 2025.

The ECB further stated that Wood's injury is being monitored by specialists and that his rehabilitation is ongoing. He will need complete rest and medical care to ensure he regains full fitness and can return to the team.