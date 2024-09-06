Paralympics 2024: Haider Ali wins bronze medal at Men’s Discus Throw F37

Haider Ali of Pakistan celebrates after winning bronze. - Reuters

Pakistan’s para-athlete Haider Ali won a bronze medal after registering a throw of 52.54 metres on his sixth and final attempt on Friday at the Stade de France in the Men’s Discus Throw F37 event.

Thanks to his season's best throw, he won his fourth Paralympic medal. In his first attempt, he bagged a throw of 52.28m and missed out on the next four attempts.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Tolibboy Yuldashev leapfrogged to the top position with a throw of 53.48m on his fourth attempt and bettered his position with a throw of 56.03m in his fifth attempt. In his sixth attempt, he bagged a 57.28m throw to win a gold medal.

Jesse Zesseu of Canada won the silver medal with a throw of 53.24m.

It must be noted Ali won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Before the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Haider won a silver medal in 2008 and a bronze medal in 2016 in Beijing and Rio.

He had directly qualified for the 2024 Paris Games after an outstanding performance last year at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, where he threw 51.23 metres in the F37 category.