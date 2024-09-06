Cristiano Ronaldo says winning Euros with Portugal is 'equivalent to a World Cup'

Cristiano Ronaldo won Euro 2016 with Portugal. - UEFA

Kylian Mbappe made headlines a few months ago by suggesting that the Euros are more difficult than the World Cup. The Frenchman may have recently found some unexpected support, as Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to downplay the tournament that Lionel Messi managed to win.

"Portugal winning the Euros is equivalent to winning the World Cup," Ronaldo told RPT3 following Portugal's victory over Croatia in the 2024 UEFA Nations League, according to the Portuguese outlet Record.

Unlike Mbappe and Messi, winning the World Cup remains an unfulfilled ambition for Ronaldo. While the Frenchman claimed the trophy on his first attempt at Russia 2018, the Argentine star completed his elusive quest in Qatar 2022.

However, Mbappe doesn’t seem too impressed, having suggested earlier this year that he believes the European Championship to be more challenging. Ronaldo also placed significant emphasis on the Euros, equating them with the World Cup.

"I've already won two trophies for Portugal that I really wanted. I'm not motivated by that," Ronaldo said about the World Cup. "I'm motivated by living in the moment and enjoying football, records come naturally. I don't chase records, they chase me."

Ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 with France, Mbappe stunned everyone by claiming that the European Championship is more difficult than the World Cup, a tournament he won in 2018.

"The Euros are complicated. For me, more complicated than a World Cup," Mbappe said in June. "Even if there is more pressure at the World Cup. All the teams know each other, we play against each other all the time. Tactically, it is a very similar football."

These comments sparked widespread discussion, with reactions coming from across the globe. Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez immediately disagreed with Mbappe, and Messi quickly responded to his former PSG teammate as well.

"The Euros are very important, but he leaves out Argentina, 3x World Champion, Brazil, 5x World Champion, Uruguay, 2x World Champion. There are many world champions left out to say that the Euros are the most difficult, right?" Messi told Argentine journalist Martin Arevalo in an interview with ESPN Argentina in June. "At the World Cup, the best teams are there, all the world champions are there. That's why everyone wants to be world champion."