Babar Azam likely to be removed as Pakistan's white-ball captain

Babar Azam was reappointed as white-ball captain last April 2024. - ICC

LAHORE: Babar Azam's leadership for the white-ball side has come into question after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not opt to appoint him as captain for the forthcoming Champions One Day Cup, Geo News reported on Friday.

As per sources, Babar is likely to be removed as Pakistan's white-ball captain ahead of the tour of Australia.

The 29-year-old not leading in the Champions One-Day Cup suggests he may not remain the captain of Pakistan's white-ball team.

PCB is considering to appoint a new captain for the tour Down Under where Pakistan will play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

White-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has already discussed this matter with board officials during his visit in July

Discussions will take place regarding Mohammad Rizwan's name for captaincy and if an agreement is reached, Rizwan could potentially become the captain in all three formats in the future.

It must be noted Babar has been under the radar for his poor performance in Test cricket. In the Test series against Bangladesh, he got out for duck in the first innings of the first Test and made 22 only in the other innings. In the second Test he just scored 31 in the first innings and 11 in the second.

He has lost three places and is now at No.12 with 712 points in the latest update of the ICC Test Rankings.

On the other hand, Rizwan was the top batter for Pakistan where he scored 294 runs.

Remember, the captains for Champions Cup were appointed by the five team mentors: Misbah-ul-Haq (Wolves), Saqlain Mushtaq (Panthers), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Dolphins), Shoaib Malik (Stallions) and Waqar Younis (Lions).

Pakistan’s Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel has been appointed captain of the Dolphins, former Pakistan T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the Lions and the Panthers will be skippered by former white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan. Pakistan Shaheens' captain Mohammad Haris will lead the Stallions, while Rizwan will captain the Wolves.