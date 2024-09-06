Mbappe revisits PSG’s home stadium ahead of UEFA Nations League

Kylian Mbappe shares his experience with PSG and Real Madrid. -AFP

French superstar Kylian Mbappe practised with his team at the home stadium of his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), for the preparation of the forthcoming UEFA Nations League clash.

The 25-year-old trained at the Parc des Princes stadium on Thursday, a day prior to the match against Italy.

The French team captain, known for his dribbling, finishing and speed, has scored 256 goals and delivered 108 assists in 308 games while serving for PSG in seven years.

The French forward has led the club to win six Ligue one championships and four Coupe de France titles among other trophies.

Earlier in July, Mbappe and PSG didn’t end on good terms and he was criticised over his decision of joining Real Madrid.

Speaking at a press conference at the Parc des Princes on Thursday, Mbappe, 25, recalled memories with his ex-club and friends.

"It's special, I spent a lot of years here. I have so many memories, it's the place I know best from my career at the moment," Mbappe said of returning to the Parc des Princes. "I have nothing but great memories here, with my family, with all the team-mates I've had, with the club, it's great. I don't expect much, I don't care. The most important thing is to win, to really get the new season off to a good start, to be able to start off on a positive note."

Previously, one of the best players, described their campaign as “failure” after France faced setback against Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinals in Germany.

In this regard he said: "I am in a place where I have always wanted to be; last year, there was a bit of distance. All my career, I have hated losing. Last year, I just liked winning – now I am back in that mindset of hating failure."

Continuing with the conversation, Mbappe responded over his experience in Real as the player has made five appearances for the club.

"I'm very happy to be in Madrid, it is going very well, we have already won a trophy," he told reporters. "In terms of performance, it is getting better and better, I have scored goals. I always arrive [to the France camp] with the same energy – wanting to help the French team as much as possible."