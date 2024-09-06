Paralympics 2024: Argentina ends Brazil’s dominance in blind football

Argentina players celebrate after winning the semi-final blind football match. - International Paralympic Committee

Argentina progressed to the final of the blind football tournament at the Paris 2024 Paralympics after defeating five-time Paralympic champions Brazil in a penalty shootout.

Brazil had claimed gold at every Games since the sport's introduction in 2004, but their hopes of a sixth gold medal were dashed after a 4-3 defeat on penalties, following two goalless halves.

After a guide tapped on the goalpost to indicate the position of the net, Osvaldo Fernandez coolly netted the winning penalty at the Eiffel Tower Stadium. The 26-year-old Paralympic debutant pumped his fist in celebration before joining his teammates on the pitch.

“It’s a dream for every kid from Argentina. It’s something beautiful, a unique feeling. When I started my career, my teammates tried and fought a lot against Brazil, and I got to join the team at the best moment,” Fernandez said.

“When I took that ball to hit the penalty, it felt like it weighed a thousand kilos. The tension was incredible, I hit it and I didn’t know if it went in or not. When I realised it did, I felt great relief more than anything.”

Argentina will face hosts France in Saturday’s final at the Eiffel Tower Stadium – the same matchup as the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which Argentina won. Argentina will compete in the final for the third time, most recently taking silver at Tokyo 2020.

With the penalty shootout tied at 3-3, there were many things going through Fernandez's mind. As he prepared in silence, he thought about his journey in the sport, his family and his recent bout with cancer.

“When I was walking to the ball, I was thinking about my dad, my nephew, my family and the cancer that I just overcame two years ago. The chemo – everything. I thought about everything. That’s why I started crying when we won,” he said.

The match finished after Brazil’s Ricardo Steinmetz Alves missed his penalty. The five-time champions will face Paralympic debutants Colombia in the bronze medal match.

“This one really hurts. We had a few chances late in the game, and I couldn’t convert after a free kick. These games are always decided on little details. Argentina are a very strong team,” Brazil’s Ricardo Steinmetz Alves said.

“I missed my penalty and it really hurts. I think this is the story for many great players that, at some point in their careers, they miss a crucial penalty. And today it was my time to suffer that fate.”

The Argentinian team formed a circle on the pitch and congratulated each other. They talked especially about veteran player Froilan Padilla, who is set to retire after these Games.

“Today my little ones as I call my teammates made me really happy. They never stopped running. They left everything on the pitch. They always tell me I yell too much, I can’t stop talking from defense and it’s true,” he said with a smile.

With a day to prepare for the biggest match of their lives, Argentina expect a tough competition from France, the reigning European champions, who will have the crowd supporting them.

“We know that we’ll have all the crowd against us, but we are going to try to enjoy the match. Knowing that all the people will be against us, France and Argentina like the World Cup final, we hope it will be like that (match) in a sense that it’s going to be for us.”