Five Tennis players sanctioned for match-fixing violations by ITIA

ITIA suspends five tennis players. -Reuters

Ecuadorian player Ivan Endara, along with four other tennis players, have been named for violating the Tennis Anti-Corruption Programme (TACP).

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced in their statement on Thursday.

Earlier in 2023, Bulgarian official Stefan Milanov and French player Leny Mitjana were suspended for being involved in a criminal case involving a match-fixing syndicate.

Recently, the ITIA stated that five players admitted to the violations, but refused to go through a formal hearing.

These charges, involve matches played between 2017 and 2018, such as making changes in the match outcomes, facilitating betting, and accepting money for not giving their best.

The five players involved have received a five-year suspension, with a fine of $15,000.

Alongside Ecuadorian player Ivan Endara, who achieved a world singles ranking of 367 in 2015, Mexican players Mauricio Resendiz and Raul Isaias Rosas-Zarur are among the five members involved in match-fixing.

Nevertheless, Mexico’s Ivar Aramburu Contreras has received suspension till March 2026 and fined $44,000, with $30,800 of the fine suspended.

Additionally, his brother, Aitor Aramburu Contreras, has been suspended until December 2025 and fined $36,000, with $25,200 of the fine suspended.

During this period, the suspended players are restricted from playing, coaching, or attending the tennis event, including ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, Fédération Française de Tennis, Wimbledon and USTA) or any national association.