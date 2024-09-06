Will Ben Stokes play Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan?

Ben Stokes talks about his plans after retirement from international cricket. -AFP

England's Test captain Ben Stokes has not entirely rule out a return for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Stokes shed light on different aspects and opened his future plans following his retirement from international cricket.

"I can’t see myself being someone who when the day comes when I do stop playing, I’ll just not be involved with cricket. I do see myself probably wanting to go down the route of being a coach. I think that’s just with my love for the game. When I’m done playing, I’d love to be able to try and affect a few people’s careers," Stokes stated.

Continuing with the conversation, the 33-year-old shed light on playing in the forthcoming 2025 Champions Trophy scheduled in Pakistan.

"It’s hard to turn down those sort of big events, isn’t it? If I didn’t play another white-ball game, I’ll be very content with how many games I’ve played and what I’ve been able to achieve. I don’t know what the plan is going forward, whether they see me being a part of that or not. I’m sure there’ll be some conversation at some point about that. And I’ll be happy either way," he said.

Moreover, after retiring from the ODIs, Stokes made a surprise comeback for the 2023 World Cup.

However, England’s disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup raised concerns about his white-ball future.

Despite injuries, Stokes has been a crucial player for England’s success. The left-handed middle-order batter gave a commendable performance in 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup, leading his team to win the tournament.

The 33-year-old has been ruled out of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka due to his hamstring injury.