Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first player to score 900 career goals

Ronaldo celebrating his another milestone in UEFA Nations League. -X/@centregoals

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smashed his 900th career goal against Croatia in the first game of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

This historic goal in the 34th minute made the most-followed celebrity the first player to score 900 goals so far.

Scoring this goal resulted in Portugal’s win 2-1 against Croatia.

The Portugal forward, who has recently received the title of UEFA’s Player of the Year, expressed excitement after smashing this historic kick in the post-match presentation.

"It means a lot," Ronaldo said. "It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number, because as I continue to play, it would happen naturally."

In the celebration, Ronaldo raised his hands to his face and dropped to his knees.

Continuing with his conversation, the 39-year-old shed light over the hard work that is required to get hands on such a milestone.

"It was emotional because it's a milestone," he said. "It seems like any other milestone, but only I know, and the people around me, how hard it is to work every day, to be physically and psychologically fit, to score 900 goals. It's a unique milestone in my career."

In regard to his achievement, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner celebrated by posting on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, and expressed gratitude.

“I dreamed of this, and I have more dreams. Thank you all!” he posted.

Additionally, Ronaldo is 58 goals ahead of his competitor, Lionel Messi, who has smashed 842 goals while Brazilian legend Pele is third with 765.

Meanwhile, the Al Nassr captain has opened that he aims of achieving 1000 goals in future, during a conversation with his former Man United teammate Rio Ferdinand.

"If I don't have any injuries, this for me is the most important [thing], I want that. For me, the best mark that I can have in football is to reach, first, 900 goals. After, my challenge is to be at 1,000 goals," he said.