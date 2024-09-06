PCB unveils officials for most-awaited Champions One-Day Cup

Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob will umpire the opening clash between Wolves and Panthers. - PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the match officials for the most-awaited Champions One-Day Cup scheduled to start from September 12 at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) elite panellist Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob will umpire the opening clash between Wolves and Panthers.

Additionally, the Playing Control Team will be led by the ex-Test cricketer.

The tournament will feature Waleed Yaqub as the third Umpire while Zulfiqar Jan as fourth.

Alongside Faisal Aafreedi, the umpiring panel includes nine officials, including Imtiaz Iqbal, Imran Jawed, Nasir Hussain, and Rashid Riaz.

The forthcoming mega-event is featuring legendary players of Pakistan as mentors, including Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis.

Match referee duties will be shared by Bilal Khilji, Iftikhar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Arshad, and Kamran Chaudhry.

Details for the match official appointments for the playoffs and final are yet to be decided.

Officials for upcoming matches

12 Sep – Wolves v Panthers. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires); Waleed Yaqub (third umpire), Zulfiqar Jan (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

13 Sep – Stallions v Lions. Aleem Dar and Waleed Yaqub (on-field umpires); Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Zulfiqar Jan (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

14 Sep – Dolphins v Panthers. Asif Yaqoob and Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires); Aleem Dar (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Bilal Khilji (match referee)

15 Sep – Wolves v Stallions. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires); Waleed Yaqub (third umpire), Zulfiqar Jan (fourth umpire); Bilal Kjilji (match referee)

16 Sep – Lions v Panthers. Waleed Yaqub and Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires); Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Iqbal Sheikh (match referee)

17 Sep – Dolphins v Wolves. Nasir Hussain and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires); Imran Jawed (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Iqbal Sheikh (match referee)

19 Sep – Stallions v Dolphins. Imran Jawed and Imtiaz Iqbal (on-field umpire); Nasir Hussain (third umpire), Waleed Yaqub (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee)

20 Sep – Lions v Wolves. Imran Jawed and Nasir Hussain (on-field umpires); Rashid Riaz (TV umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Iftikhar Ahmed (match referee)

21 Sep – Panthers v Stallions. Imran Jawed and Nasir Hussain (on-field umpires: Faisal Aafreedi (third umpire), Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire); Nadeem Arshad (match referee)

22 Sep – Dolphins v Lions. Faisal Aafreedi and Imtiaz Iqbal (on-field umpires); Nasir Hussain (third umpire), Imran Jawed (fourth umpire); Kamran Chaudhry (match referee)