Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend

Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after being burned by ex-boyfriend. -AFP

Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died following a brutal attack by a former boyfriend, who burned her from petrol on Sunday.

The Ugandan athlete, who came 44th in the marathon at the Paris Olympics, was injured badly and received extensive burns.

The authorities investigating in north-west Kenya reported that the 33-year-old wasj targeted after returning home from church with her two daughters.

Additionally, a local administrator revealed that the deceased and her ex-boyfriend were fighting over a piece of land.

It is worth noting that number of cases of violence against female athletes are reported in Kenya. Cheptegei is marked sixth to be killed since October 2021.

Following her death, speaking to the journalists, her father, Joseph Cheptegei revealed that his daughter was a “huge support” for the family.

Meanwhile, Dr Owen Menach, the head of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, told local media that the athlete had died after all her organs failed.

In regard to the athlete’s death, Uganda’s athletics federation posted on their X handle: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

Earlier in 2022, Cheptegei, 33, was awarded with a gold medal at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand.