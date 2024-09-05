Wasim Akram feels 'embarrassed’ following Pakistan’s defeat against Bangladesh

Former captain embarrassed after Pakistan's disappointing performance against Bangladesh. -AFP

Former captain Wasim Akram expressed disappointment following Pakistan's historic defeat against Bangladesh in second Test on September 3 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

"It's a huge setback and our cricket is at a crossroads," Akram told AFP.

Before the series, Pakistan were ranked six, but these consecutive losses have caused them to slip below the West Indies to eighth, with 76 rating points.

Continuing with the conversation, the Sultan of Swing revealed that he was embarrassed from Shan Masood-led side’s performance.

"For a former player and captain, and a lover of the game, I was left embarrassed at the way they have lost from good positions. I simply don't get it," he said.

He added a period to his statement by highlighting the recent continuous losses on home turf.

"We are losing consistently on home turf, and that says a lot about the quality of our cricket," he concluded.

Pakistan have now lost five straight Tests - three against Australia and two against Bangladesh - in the ongoing World Test Championship.

Previously, the national team faced a major setback in the round stage of both ODI and T20 World Cups over the past year.

Pakistan have been defeated by Afghanistan in ODI and the USA in T20I.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will play their next Test series against England.

This forthcoming series is part of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

The first Test is scheduled to take place from October 7 to 11 in Multan, the second Test from October 15 till 19 in Karachi, followed by the third from October 24 to 28 in Rawalpindi.