Ronaldo, Messi drop from 2024 Ballon d’Or nominee list

Ronaldo (L) and Messi (R) miss out on 2024 Ballon d'Or nominee list. -RECORD/AFP

In the recent turn of events, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not named in the nominees for the men’s Ballon d’Or award this year.

This is for the first time since 2003 that both players are not included in the list.

Argentina’s Messi had recently bagged his eighth Ballon d’Or award and Despite receiving an all-time top-scorer award of the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo was not included in the nominees.

The Al Nassr’s captain had been in the list consecutively from 2004 to 2022. This marks his second year, for not being named for the award.

It is worth noting that Messi led his team to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has been nominated 16 times. He missed out despite his team’s Copa America win this year.

The final list of the Ballon d’Or nominees was revealed on Wednesday, with England’s Jude Bellingham among the 30 players named.

Spain, winners for Euro 2024, have six players nominated including Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, along with Nico Williams, Alejandro Grimaldo, Dani Olmo, Rodri and Dani Carvajal who also won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Real have a total of seven players named in the list including Kylian Mbappe who recently signed from Paris St Germain, with Bellingham and Brazil's Vinicius Junior among the Spanish club's other nominees.

England, runners-up to Spain at Euro 2024 have five other nominees apart from Bellingham: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

In the women’s Ballon d’Or, Barcelona have six nominees in total, including last year's winner Aitana Bonmati and two-time winner Alexia Putellas.

Meanwhile, the most-anticipated ceremony is set to crown the most deserving player on October 28 in Paris.





Men's Ballon d'Or nominees

Jude Bellingham (England and Real Madrid), Ruben Dias (Portugal and Manchester City), Phil Foden (England and Manchester City), Federico Valverde (Uruguay and Real Madrid), Emiliano Martinez (Argentina and Aston Villa), Erling Haaland (Norway and Manchester City), Nico Williams (Spain and Athletic Bilbao), Granit Xhaka (Switzerland and Bayer Leverkusen), Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine and Roma), Toni Kroos (former Germany and Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Brazil and Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (Spain and Barcelona), Florian Wirtz (Germany and Bayer Leverkusen), Martin Odegaard (Norway and Arsenal), Mats Hummels (Germany, free agent), Rodri (Spain and Manchester City), Harry Kane (England and Bayern Munich), Declan Rice (England and Arsenal), Vitinha (Portugal and Paris St-Germain), Cole Palmer (England and Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Spain and Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal (Spain and Barcelona), Bukayo Saka (England and Arsenal), Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey and Inter Milan), William Saliba (France and Arsenal), Kylian Mbappe (France and Real Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Argentina and Inter Milan), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria and Atalanta), Antonio Rudiger (Germany and Real Madrid), and Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain and Bayer Leverkusen)





Women's Ballon d'Or nominees

Aitana Bonmati (Spain and Barcelona), Barbra Banda (Zambia and Orlando Pride), Tarciane (Brazil and Houston Dash), Lauren Hemp (England and Manchester City), Trinity Rodman (United States and Washington Spirit), Ada Hegerberg (Norway and Lyon), Manuela Giugliano (Italy and Roma), Mallory Swanson (United States and Chicago Red Stars), Glodis Viggosdottir (Iceland and Bayern Munich), Mariona Caldentey (Spain and Arsenal), Lauren James (England and Chelsea), Lea Schuller (Germany and Bayern Munich), Patricia Guijarro (Spain and Barcelona), Gabi Portilho (Brazil and Corinthians), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi and Lyon), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway and Barcelona), Lindsey Horan (United States and Lyon), Sjoeke Nusken (Germany and Chelsea), Yui Hasegawa (Japan and Manchester City), Lucy Bronze (England and Chelsea), Salma Paralluelo (Spain and Barcelona), Giulia Gwinn (Germany and Bayern Munich), Khadija Shaw (Jamaica and Manchester City), Grace Geyoro (France and Paris St-Germain), Alexia Putellas (Spain and Barcelona), Sophia Smith (United States and Portland Thorns), Ewa Pajor (Poland and Barcelona), Alyssa Naeher (United States and Chicago Red Stars), Mayra Ramirez (Colombia and Chelsea), and Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France and Paris St-Germain)