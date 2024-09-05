Jack Draper reaches US Open semi-final after straight sets victory over Alex de Minaur

Jack Draper reaches semi-final of the US Open. -Instagram/@jackdraper

Jack Draper qualified for the US Open semi-finals after achieving a victory against Australia’s Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

The 25th seed won in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2, becoming the first British man to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since Andy Murray’s victory in 2012.

Draper’s performance made him the only player in the tournament who has not dropped a single set.

Speaking to Reuters in his on-court interview, the 22-year-old said: "I think I played a solid match. I feel the best fitness-wise I’ve been in a long, long time and I think that’s were Alex has sort of got me in the past. I also think he was struggling a little bit today with something, which may have helped me."

The match started with Draper’s serve in an early break.

Continuing with the game, the second set was interrupted as both players faced injury concerns.

Earlier, De Minaur withdrew from the Wimbledon due to hip injury.

The number six tennis professional, appeared to be moving uncomfortable, while Draper asked for a timeout because of the discomfort he was facing in his right thigh.

Despite setbacks, the 25-year-old managed to level the set at 4-4.

In response, Draper reacted with a break in the 11th game, resulting in a 2-0 lead in the match.

Following the third set, Draper’s impressive smashes lead to his opponent’s fourth defeat in a Grand Slam quarter final.

In this regard, De Minaur said: “The way he can spread the court, being a lefty and really move you around the court, it takes a toll on the body. Accumulation of matches takes a toll, as well.”

Continuing with the interview, the British Tennis player expressed delight and praised his opponent.

The left-handed will be facing Jannik Sinner in the semi-final of US Open on September 7 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.