Australia break South Africa record against Scotland

Travis Head made 80 runs against 25 deliveries against Scotland. -AFP

Australia surpassed South Africa after creating a new world record by scoring the most runs in a T20I powerplay during their match against Scotland on Wednesday at the Grange Cricket Club.

The Baggy Greens scored 113 runs with only one wicket down in the first six overs.

Mitchell Marsh-led side won the toss and decided to bowl, with Scotland making 154/9 in the first innings.

George Munsey scored the highest runs; 28, to contribute to the total.

Australia’s Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa bagged two wickets each while right-arm fast-medium bowler Sean Abbott dismissed three players.

Rest was handled by Riley Meredith and Cameron Green, taking one wicket each.

Continuing with the second innings, Australia had a very shaky start with opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk getting a duck on the third ball of the first over.

This wicket brought captain Mitchell Marsh, who along with Travis Head turned the tide and scored 39 runs in 12 deliveries while Head made 80 runs from 25 balls.

The left-handed batter smashed five sixes and 12 boundaries, while the captain hit five fours and three sixes, leading to a record-breaking 113 runs for the team within the powerplay.

This surpassed the previous record held by South Africa, who scored 102 not out against the West Indies in 2023.

Marsh’s impressive innings came to an end in the seventh over with the 32-year-old being caught by Mitchell Leask.

Meanwhile, Head continued smashing, propelling Australia to a comfortable victory, chasing the 155-run target in just 9.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

With this remarkable victory, Australia have etched their name in the record books.

Highest Powerplay Scores in T20Is:

• Australia – 113/1 vs Scotland, 2024

• South Africa – 102/0 vs West Indies, 2023

• West Indies – 98/4 vs Sri Lanka, 2021

• West Indies – 93/0 vs Ireland, 2020

• West Indies – 92/1 vs Afghanistan, 2024