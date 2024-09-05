Bangladesh receive grand welcome at Dhaka airport after historic win against Pakistan

Bangladesh receives warm welcome at the Dhaka Airport. -Author

Bangladesh cricket team returned home after clinching win 2-0 against Pakistan in Test series on September 3 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave the team a warm reception at Dhaka Airport, players were greeted with flowers and sweets as they arrived.

Additionally, the Tigers travelled in two groups from Karachi to Bangladesh via Dubai and then Doha in order to reach Bangladesh.

However, former captain Shakib Al Hasan did not join his team and instead left for the United Kingdom and will be joining in India for the forthcoming series.

Meanwhile, after achieving a milestone against Pakistan, the Najmul Hossain Shanto’s team will be playing two Tests and three T20Is against India, starting from September 19 in Chennai.

Following their win against the Pakistan, the Tigers have secured the fourth spot in the standings.

Having played six Tests, the side has won three and lost three, carrying 33 points with their name.

Shan Masood’s team, on the contrary, have now lost five straight Tests - three against Australia and two against Bangladesh - in the ongoing World Test Championship.