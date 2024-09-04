England pick 6ft 7in seamer Josh Hull for 3rd Test against Sri Lanka

Hull was added to the squad ahead of the second Test following an injury to Mark Wood. - England Cricket

Leicestershire seamer Josh Hull will make his England debut in the third Test against Sri Lanka starting on Friday.

The 20-year-old left-arm pacer replaces Matthew Potts for the final game of the series at the Oval, with England 2-0 up.

Hull, who only made his first-class debut last year, was added to the squad ahead of the second Test following an injury to Mark Wood.

Ollie Pope, who is standing in for the injured Ben Stokes as captain, said that Hull has "a massive ceiling" - figuratively, as well as literally. "When you're 6ft 7in and you can get it down pushing up to the 85-90mph mark, and with a bit of swing with the left-arm angle, there's a lot to like about it," Pope said. "It's a really exciting week for him."

Pope said that Hull would add a "point of difference" to England's attack. "With the height, you can draw in some more edges with that extra bounce," he explained. "It makes it a lot harder to drive the ball, especially if there is a little bit of bounce at The Oval - which there can be, especially early in the game.

"And then the angle... We've played four right-arm seamers for the first two games, so it's just something different for the batters to think about in the opposition, with the ball coming into the right-hander, and obviously away from the left-hander, with that swing. It's a point of difference, and he's got some good pace as well when he's clicking in the nets."

Hull will be the first left-arm seamer to play a Test for England since Sam Curran in 2021, and only the second since Ryan Sidebottom's last Test in early 2010.

England XI for third Test: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir