Roger Federer 'feels sorry' for his rival Nadal over Paris Olympics setback

Roger Federer (L) feels bad for his rival Nadal (R) after Paris Olympics. -AFP

In a recent turn of events, Roger Federer admitted that he “felt a little bit sorry” for Rafael Nadal after witnessing his defeat at the Paris Olympics.

The Swiss former tennis player was spotted at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time since retirement during the quarter-final match between Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe.

During his visit, the former world’s number one in singles attended an interview with USA TODAY where he was asked about his former rival, Nadal.

In response he said: “I actually just spoke to him this last week. He wanted to ask me something, and we had a chat, and, um, I felt a little bit sorry for him. That his summer didn’t go as well as planned because, at the French Open he had a tough draw. Olympics, he had a tough draw as well.”

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old played 17 single matches across seven tournaments this year and doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics and with Casper Rudd in Bastad.

The Spanish duo was unable to get their hands on the medal at the Paris Olympics.

In this regard, Federer stated that: "He was hoping, I think, to make a medal. Of course, it was Alcaraz in the doubles. I think also to make a medal.”

The veteran player ended the conversation by regarding his rival Nadal as one of the iconic players.

“But you know, overall he can do whatever he wants….he’s been one of the most iconic tennis players we have ever had in our sport and that’s what I told him. So I just hope he can go out on his terms and the way he wants to, um, but he’s a great guy, great career,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Nadal will be playing Laver Cup scheduled from September 20-22 in Berlin, which is the same event where Federer played his final match.