Cole Palmer among three players out of England's Nations League games

Cole Palmer will not be playing from England in the Nations League. -Reuters

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins have withdrawn from the England squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Foden, the PFA Player of the Year was contacted by the interim England boss Lee Carsley for joining the squad, however, he rejected the offer due to illness.

Alongside Foden, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins are also not included in the squad.

Chelsea forward Palmer and Aston Villa striker Watkins both reported for duty at St George's Park.

However, the Football Association reported: “Palmer and Watkins have returned to their respective clubs to continue their rehabilitation from ongoing issues."

In addition, England will be playing against Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, September 7.

Since facing loss against Spain in the final showdown of 2024 Euro on July 14, this will be England’s first match.

In response to their defeat, former manager Gareth Southgate stepped down and announced retirement.

Carsley, under 21’s boss, was appointed as an interim manager on August 9.

Naming his squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, he handed call-ups to Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Noni Madueke.

Lille winger Gomes, Newcastle defender Livramento, Nottingham Forest midfielder Gibbs-White and Chelsea forward Madueke all played for Carsley during his time as England Under-21 manager.

Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish as well as Manchester United defender Harry Maguire were recalled for the League matches after they were ruled out of the squad for 2024 Euro.