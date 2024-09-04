National cricketers concerned over rigorous fitness test

The fitness tests will be held on September 7 and 9. - AFP

LAHORE: National cricketers selected for the Test squad against Bangladesh and those included in the central contracts will soon undergo rigorous fitness tests in Lahore, starting on 7th September, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, the demanding nature of these tests has already caused concern among many players.

The fitness tests for Test squad members and some centrally contracted cricketers will be held on September 7 and 9. The fitness tests have been made a mandatory requirement for securing a central contract, with the standards set higher than usual, leaving many players anxious.

The criteria for passing the fitness test have been raised to 60%, compared to the international benchmark of 50%.

The tests will include various physical challenges such as bench press, skinfold measurements, bench pull, squats, and jumps.

Players will also be required to complete a 2-kilometre trial run within 8 minutes and perform a series of three runs, each within 10 seconds, six times with a 30-second interval between each set. The strict time limits for running and the three-run trials have particularly troubled the cricketers.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to announce the central contracts after reviewing the results of these fitness tests. It is expected that the number of players in the central contracts will be reduced to 25, down from 30 last year.

Some players may lose their contracts, while new faces could also be introduced into the central contract list.