US Open: Tiafoe, Fritz set for all-American semi final

Frances Tiafoe (R) will be facing Taylor Fritz (L) in US Open semi-final. -AFP

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz are set to face each other in the US Open semifinal on September 7, marking the instance for the first time in 18 years.

Both players are vying to bring the US Open title back to America this year.

Andy Roddick was the last American men to reach a US Open final, losing to Roger Federer in 2006.

However, the wait for a home finalist will soon end after Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the Grand Slam quarter final.

The bronze-medallist expressed delight after defeating Zverev: "Today just felt different. I really felt like it was my time to go a step further. It's only fitting I'm doing it here on this court, at the Open, in front of this crowd."

The number 10 in singles, advanced after his opponent Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire.

He was leading with 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 4-1 when the Bulgarian encountered a hamstring injury during the match.

In this regard, the 20th seed Tiafoe stated that: "I didn't want to end it like that, for me or the crowd. But Friday is going to be one hell of a day. "It's the biggest match of mine and Taylor's life."

During the match, Tiafoe, 26, remained focused and played his best, even though his opponent, was suffering from the injury.

By the end of the match, Dimitrov accepted that he couldn’t continue and admitted defeat.

"Obviously, it's not the way I wanted to get through but being in another semi-final here is incredible," Tiafoe said afterwards.

The forthcoming fixture is the third major semi-final for Tiafoe and first for Fritz, who had faced defeat in the previous four matches at this stage of the big event.

Despite Fritz’s win in the quarter finals, the 26-year-old was dismissed by Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2023 quarter finals, twice lost the last eight at Wimbledon in 2022 and July this year.