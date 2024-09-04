Bangladesh team head home after clinching victory against Pakistan

Bangladesh team returning home after winning against Pakistan. -Author

After achieving a historic victory in the Test series against Pakistan, the Bangladesh cricket team arrived at Karachi Airport to depart for home.

The winning team stayed at a hotel in Karachi after beating Pakistan in the second Test in Rawalpindi, registering their first-ever series win.

The Tigers made 185/4 within 56 overs, with Shakib Al Hasan (21) and Mushfiqur Rahim (22) led their team to victory at the end.

It is worth noting that the visitors reached Karachi’s airport under a high security arrangement.

The teams and officials left for Bangladesh in two different flights.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto’s team will be reaching their home town after travelling to Dubai and then Doha in order to reach Bangladesh.

Pakistan have now lost five straight Tests - three against Australia and two against Bangladesh -in the ongoing World Test Championship.

Additionally, in response to their win, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh called the winning captain and confirmed that the team will receive a grand welcome on their return.

"Heartiest congratulations on behalf of the government and myself. The whole nation is proud of you," the Chief Adviser told Shanto moments after Bangladesh completed a six-wicket victory in the Second Test in Rawalpindi to complete a 2-0 clean sweep victory in the two Test series.

On the contrary, after losing to Bangladesh, Pakistan will be playing against England in the upcoming month.

Upcoming assignments for Pakistan:

OCT: PAK vs ENG (3 TESTS)

NOV: PAK vs AUS (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is)

NOV-DEC: PAK vs ZIM: (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is)

DEC-JAN: PAK vs SA: 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is & 2 TESTS)

JAN: PAK vs WI (2 TESTS)

FEB: ODI tri-series vs NZ & SA)

FEB-MAR: ICC Champions Trophy