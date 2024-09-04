England appoint Brendon McCullum as white-ball head coach

Brandon McCullum appointed as the head coach of England's cricket team. -AFP

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum as the head coach of England’s white-ball team after proving to be a good choice as the coach of the red-ball cricket.

In this regard the Managing Director of England men’s cricket was satisfied after appointing McCullum as the coach.

"I'm delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England," Key said. "I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket. Being able to align all teams now is particularly exciting and we look forward to taking on all challenges that come our way.

"The timing of the schedule (from January) will allow him to dedicate the necessary focus to both roles, and we're confident this restructure will bring out the best in our players and coaching staff," he added.

His contract starts from January 2025 stretching until December 2027.

Beginning with England’s tour of India, including the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy.

Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick, on the other hand, will be acting as an interim white-ball coach in the forthcoming home series against Australia and the Caribbean tour in October-November.

Reflecting on his new role, McCullum said, “I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I'm excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides. This new challenge is something I'm ready to embrace, and I'm eager to work closely with Jos [Buttler] and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place.”

Continuing with appreciation, the 42-year-old praised Rob Key and highlighted the talent within the squad of England.

“I'm looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential. My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats,” he said.

Despite winning the T20 World Cup in 2022, the turbulent period under the guidance of Matthew Mott has affected England’s performance in the recent tournaments.