PAK vs BAN: Shan Masood takes responsibility after losing to Bangladesh

Following Pakistan’s defeat against Bangladesh by six wickets, Shan Masood, agreed that the team is in dire need of improvement.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Masood expressed disappointment after facing defeat.

“We apologise to the nation. Our common goal should be to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” Masood said.

Continuing with his conversation, the 34-year-old highlighted that the team does not have experienced players in the Test format.

“We need more experienced players in the Test format. I am very grateful that the selectors and all of us look at the playing XIs and selectors through a democratic lens,” Masood highlighted.

Additionally, the left-handed batter, shed light on the critical moments encountered in the second Test.

“Unfortunately, Khurram wasn’t completely available today. I think we lost the game when Bangladesh recovered from 26/6. We could have taken one more wicket there. Mir Hamza bowled tirelessly and covered the workload of an extra fast bowler," he added.

During the presser, the Test captain opened a new topic of scheduling Test matches frequently. He believed that a ten-month break acts as a hinderance.

Masood added a period to his statement after saying that active players should be prioritised.

"Going forward, I think we should prioritize players that are actively playing red-ball cricket," he concluded.