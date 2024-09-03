PAK vs BAN: Pakistan suffer Test series defeat for second time at home

Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates Bangladesh win against Pakistan in second Test. -PCB

Bangladesh have achieved a historical milestone, completing a 2-0 whitewash against Pakistan after defeating them in the Test series.

This marks their second series defeat on their home ground.

Recently, England defeated Pakistan 3-0 in 2022, marking the first time in history.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have suffered defeat at neutral venue on two occassions.

In 2002, Pakistan faced defeat against Australia held in Sri Lanka and UAE. Sri Lanka achieved a 2-0 victory against Pakistan back in 2017 held in UAE.

Overall, this is Pakistan’s 17th series whitewash defeat, with losing 13 series on the opponent’s ground, and seven in Australia.

Pakistan suffered whitewash defeats in Australia in the series of 1972, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2016, and 2023.

Considering South Africa, Pakistan have faced whitewash defeats there as well, including 2002, 2013, and 2018 while in 2016 and 2020 in New Zealand, losing both series 2-0.

The recent defeat against Bangladesh adds another chapter to the historical losses of Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Following their defeat in the first Test against the Tigers, the Shan Masood-led team faced another setback in the second Test on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with six wickets.