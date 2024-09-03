WTC points table after Bangladesh’s series win over Pakistan

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan stitched together a stand of 32 off 12 overs to get Bangladesh over the line. - AFP

Bangladesh secured a series victory against Pakistan on Tuesday, while England triumphed over Sri Lanka on Sunday, leading to many changes in the World Test Championship table stands following these results.

In Rawalpindi, Bangladesh celebrated a memorable series win. Chasing a target of 185, they won by six wickets, marking their first series victory against Pakistan. This also represents Bangladesh’s first away Test series win since 2021, when they defeated Zimbabwe.

The England-Sri Lanka Test at Lord’s concluded within four days, with the hosts claiming a comprehensive victory by 190 runs.

Batting first, England posted a total of 427, with Gus Atkinson scoring a century at No.8. They then bowled Sri Lanka out for 196, securing a commanding 231-run lead. England set a challenging target of 482, which proved too steep for Dhananjaya de Silva’s side.

England clinched the series 2-0, with the third match scheduled to start on 6 September at The Oval.

These results have led to notable changes in the WTC table. Bangladesh have moved up to fourth place, overtaking England, and now trail behind India, Australia, and New Zealand. Their PCT (percentage of points won per contested match) stands at 45.83%, slightly higher than England’s.

Pakistan remain in the eighth position, just above the West Indies. Their PCT has dropped below 20, currently at 19.05%, following the series defeat.

England improved their PCT from 41.07% to 45% with the win, placing them fifth, one spot ahead of Sri Lanka.

WTC 2023-25 Points Table

World Test Championship table. - ESPNCricinfo



