'Embarrassing for Pakistan': Harsha Bhogle reacts to Bangladesh series defeat

Harsha Bhogle. - ICC

Renowned Indian analyst Harsha Bhogle reacted to Pakistan's series loss against Bangladesh and termed it as 'embarrassing'.

Pakistan were stunned by Bangladesh 2-0 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, their first series defeat against the Asian side.

Bhogle recalled his verdict where he said that Pakistan are more dangerous in the shorter format and in the longer format, they are vulnerable.

But defeat to Bangladesh is what Bhogle didn't expect.

“I remember saying some time ago that the shorter the game, the more dangerous Pakistan would be, and, almost as consequence, that the longer the game, the more vulnerable they would be,” he wrote on Twitter.

“But I didn't expect it to be this stark. Well as Bangladesh played, this is embarrassing for Pakistan,” he added.

The Tigers chased an 185-run target on day five of the second Test with veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan registering their first-ever series win over Pakistan.

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan provided a blistering to the run chase by attacking Pakistan bowlers. The left-hander smoked 40 runs off 39 balls.

He was the first man to depart as Mir Hamza shattered his stumps on the team score of 58.

Shadman Islam (24) departed soon after as Khurram Shahzad got the better of him.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque continued the start they were given by the openers. Najmol made 38 and was dismissed by Salman Ali Agha while Mominul walked back for 34, giving Abrar Ahmed his first wicket.

Veterans Mushfiqur (22*) and Shakib (21*) stayed till the end and completed the chase.

The guests continued their innings from 42-0 today after the rain ended the play early on Monday.

Pakistan now lost five straight Tests - three against Australia and two against Bangladesh -in the ongoing World Test Championship.

Pakistan are at eighth spot on the WTC points table with a percentage of 19.05%.